Telangana worker’s health worsens in Bahrain, family seeks urgent help

A 28-year-old worker from Telangana, Laudya Dinesh, is in critical condition at a hospital in Bahrain after being exposed to toxic gases at an oil and gas refinery. His family is urgently seeking government assistance to bring him back to India for further treatment.

Dinesh, a resident of Pulgam Pandri village in Nirmal district left for Bahrain in 2022 in search of better job opportunities. He obtained a two-year visa through a Mumbai recruitment agency and began working as a labourer at Cyprus Cyberco Tabit J.V. W.L.L.

However, his plans to return home in December 2024 were derailed when he fell seriously ill due to toxic gas exposure. Despite receiving treatment at Salamiyah Hospital, his condition remains critical.

Dinesh informed his family about his worsening health through a WhatsApp call, leaving them distraught. His wife, Sumalatha, and father, Pantulu, along with village elders, submitted a petition to the Nirmal district collector Abhilasha Abhinav on January 18 requesting urgent intervention.

Abhilasha Abhinav referred the matter to the assistant commissioner of the labor department A C Yal Eppa Muthyam Reddy for further action.

Meanwhile, Pravasi Mitra Labour Union president Swadesh Pirikipandla informed the family about steps being taken to assist the Telangana worker trapped in Bahrain. He promptly contacted the Indian Embassy in Bahrain and via email appealed to the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayak Kendra (PBSK), a foreign affairs ministry support center to expedite Dinesh’s return to India.

Telangana state representative in Bahrain, Nomula Murali, was also informed through phone for necessary coordination.

This follows previous successful rescue operations where Telangana workers, stranded abroad due to health or labour-related problems, were quickly brought back with the assistance of the state government, labour unions, and diplomatic efforts. The ongoing support from the state highlights its dedication to protecting its citizens working abroad.