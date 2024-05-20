Telangana: Couple held for killing mentally ill daughter

The accused have been identified as Chepyala Narsaiah, 49, and his wife, Yellavva, 43, of Nerella

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2024 6:17 pm IST
Over 19,000 illegal expats arrested in Saudi Arabia in 7 days
Representational image

Hyderabad: Police arrested a couple for allegedly strangling their 24-year-old mentally ill daughter to death on Monday, May 20, in Karimnagar. 

The accused have been identified as Chepyala Narsaiah, 49, and his wife, Yellavva, 43, of Nerella. They claimed that their daughter, Priyanka, died due to natural causes. The victim had been struggling with a mental disorder for several years. Her parents sought treatment for her and arranged a marriage. She also had a 13-month-old son.

But due to the recurrence of mental illness, the woman was given treatment again and taken to a place of worship, but reportedly her condition wasn’t improving. Displeased about her health, the parents orchestrated a plan to end her life. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Woman, paramour held for strangling husband to death

They allegedly strangulated her with a rope while she was asleep at their house on May 14. Subsequently, they informed their son-in-law about the ‘natural’ death and organised the funeral the following day. 

Suspecting foul play, the villagers lodged a complaint with the police, and during the investigation, the accused confessed to the murder.

The couple is currently placed under judicial custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2024 6:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button