Telangana: Couple held for killing mentally ill daughter

Hyderabad: Police arrested a couple for allegedly strangling their 24-year-old mentally ill daughter to death on Monday, May 20, in Karimnagar.

The accused have been identified as Chepyala Narsaiah, 49, and his wife, Yellavva, 43, of Nerella. They claimed that their daughter, Priyanka, died due to natural causes. The victim had been struggling with a mental disorder for several years. Her parents sought treatment for her and arranged a marriage. She also had a 13-month-old son.

But due to the recurrence of mental illness, the woman was given treatment again and taken to a place of worship, but reportedly her condition wasn’t improving. Displeased about her health, the parents orchestrated a plan to end her life.

They allegedly strangulated her with a rope while she was asleep at their house on May 14. Subsequently, they informed their son-in-law about the ‘natural’ death and organised the funeral the following day.

Suspecting foul play, the villagers lodged a complaint with the police, and during the investigation, the accused confessed to the murder.

The couple is currently placed under judicial custody, and further investigation is ongoing.