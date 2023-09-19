Telangana: Couple on morning walk dies after getting hit by vehicle

The rural police have filed a case and initiated an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th September 2023 10:48 am IST
Telangana: Couple on morning walk die after getting hit by vehicle
Representative Image

Nalgonda: In an alleged hit-and-run accident that took place in Nalgonda district, a couple who went for a morning walk died on the spot after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

The tragedy occurred near the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir at Panagal in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Orsu Vishnu Murthi and Swapna from Panagal.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Biker hit by BMW in Banjara Hills; accused on the run

According to the police, the couple died when an unidentified vehicle hit and sped off when they were walking along the roadside near the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir.

Vishnu Murthi was a contract lecturer at Nagarjuna Degree College at Nalgonda.

The cops shifted their bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nalgonda for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the rural police have filed a case and initiated an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th September 2023 10:48 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button