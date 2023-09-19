Telangana: Couple on morning walk dies after getting hit by vehicle

Nalgonda: In an alleged hit-and-run accident that took place in Nalgonda district, a couple who went for a morning walk died on the spot after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

The tragedy occurred near the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir at Panagal in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Orsu Vishnu Murthi and Swapna from Panagal.

According to the police, the couple died when an unidentified vehicle hit and sped off when they were walking along the roadside near the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir.

Vishnu Murthi was a contract lecturer at Nagarjuna Degree College at Nalgonda.

The cops shifted their bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nalgonda for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the rural police have filed a case and initiated an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.