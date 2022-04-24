Telangana: CPGET to be held in August

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council on Higher Education(TSCHE) on Saturday announced that the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test will be held in August 2022.

The state-wide exam is taken up for admission into various postgraduate courses offered by state-run universities. The TSCHE chairman Professor R Limbadri held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of the six universities in the state.

The key take aways from the meeting are that Osmania University will conduct the CPGET 2022 for admissions into universities including OU, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for the academic year 2022-2023.

Notification regarding the exam will be available on OU’s website in the second or third week of May, the chairman decided. The vice-chancellors also decided to conclude the sixth semester of undergraduate students by June, in order to help them prepare for PG entrance exams, said a press release.

There was deliberation over course conversion for private colleges. However, if colleges offering BA convert to B.Com, the council will consider alternatives to ascertain the required facilities, teachers before granting affiliation to such converted programs.

One of the agendas during the meeting was NAAC accreditation, officials were ordered to make arrangements including the preparation of a self-study report. NAAC grading among government and private degree colleges was also proposed. Colleges will be encouraged to go for provisional grading as per the recent announcement by the NAAC.

Universities and degree colleges that will opt for assessment will be granted Rs.2 lakh and Rs.1 lakh respectively by the TSCHE.

Out of 139 government degree colleges in Telangana, 84 have already been NAAC accredited. Before the formation of the state, atleast 15 government degree colleges received the accreditation.