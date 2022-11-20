Telangana: CPI leader urges cadres to make ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ a huge success

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 20th November 2022 7:11 pm IST
CPI leader Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao (Facebook)

Hyderabad: Taking part in the ‘Gyarmi’ festival organised by the All India Tanzeem-E-Insaaf at Nimmaiah Cheruvu Colony on Mulugu road here on Sunday, CPI state secretariat member Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao urged party cadres to make the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme on December a grand success.

Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, Rao said they were misusing Governor’s powers on state governments. “The Governor acts as the leader of the BJP state. The CPI will fight for the abolition of the Governor’s system,” he said.

CPI Warangal District Assistant Secretary Sheikh Bash Mia, Insaf District Secretary Md Akbar, CPI district leaders Dandu Laxman, Md. Amjad, Gunde Badri, Md Quasim, Kande Narsaiah, Jannu Ravi and others attended the programme.

  

