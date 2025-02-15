Telangana cracks down on illegal sand transport, collects Rs 14.28L in fines

Hyderabad: The Telangana government between February 1 and 12, the transport department checked 1,222 sand-laden vehicles, booking 136 cases, seizing 111 vehicles, and suspending 21 driving licenses. A total of Rs 14.28 lakh was collected in fines for violations such as overloading and plying without valid waybills.

Earlier this week, the Telangana chief minister conducted a high-level review meeting focusing on sand supply in the state. The CM instructed officials to enhance sand availability at an affordable price while simultaneously increasing revenue for the exchequer. Following his directives, multiple meetings were held over the next few days to implement the strategy effectively.

On February 11, the chief secretary, along with the director general of police (DGP), commissioner, principal secretary, and senior officials from the mines and geology department, reviewed measures to streamline sand excavation and distribution. Taking the process further, on February 12, the principal secretary (FAC), mines & geology, engaged with sand contractors and transport agencies, urging them to significantly scale up operations.

Alongside efforts to streamline supply, authorities have intensified their crackdown on illegal sand mining and unauthorized transportation. District collectors, superintendents of police, and other officials have been conducting surprise inspections to curb unlawful extraction. Reports indicate that sand was being illegally transported between 11 pm and 6 am, prompting strict monitoring across three shifts.

Stringent directives issued to sand contractors

Contractors were instructed to double or even triple sand extraction and transportation within the stipulated time. To enhance efficiency, authorities mandated a single entry and exit route at sand reaches and stockyards. Additionally, the government has set ambitious revenue targets, urging contractors to cooperate in doubling revenue for 2025-26. Any deviation from these norms would result in contract cancellations and blacklisting.

To accommodate the increased supply, transport lorry owners were directed to scale up bookings, ensuring equitable opportunities for all transport agencies. The government also eased the online booking process, extending booking slots from limited time windows to round-the-clock availability starting February 14.

Tech-driven monitoring in the pipeline

To eliminate human interference and enhance surveillance, the government is planning to implement IT-based monitoring solutions within the next 30 to 45 days. This includes high-mast HD CCTV cameras with a 1 km range, vehicle tracking systems, unmanned weighbridges, GPS and RFID tagging for tippers, a command control system, ANPR cameras, and boom barriers.

The government's intensified focus on sand regulation is expected to ease supply shortages while preventing illegal activities, ensuring a fair and transparent system for the people of Telangana.










