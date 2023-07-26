Telangana: Cracks within BJP surface as protest rocks Nizamabad party office

The cracks within BJP were laid bare on Wednesday, July 26, after protests rocked the BJP office in Nizamabad. Nearly 100 party leaders and workers staged a protest in Nizamabad, demanding action against Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri for unilaterally replacing party leaders from key positions in the district.

They accused the MP of appointing his supporters as presidents of 13 BJP units in Nizamabad district, replacing long-time party loyalists.

Arvind, who is in Delhi attending the monsoon parliamentary session, denied the allegation, stating that the decision was taken by the party leadership. “I have nothing to do with the appointment of mandal presidents. The decision was taken by the party leadership,” he told the media.

On July 24, Nizamabad MP Arvind took to Twitter to announce the appointment of new BJP presidents for 13 mandals in the district. The announcement disgruntled the local leaders, who later held a demonstration at the party district headquarters.

Sources said most of the agitating partymen were supporters of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay. They demanded the reinstatement of the removed presidents and accused Arvind of planning to influence the replacement of the party district president.

Later, Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy reprimanded the protesting leaders, saying such protests would not be tolerated. He urged party leaders and workers to communicate their problems or issues to the party leadership, assuring them that the matters would be examined and appropriate actions would be taken.