Telangana cricketer joins India U-19 ICC World Cup squad

Hyderabad: In a momentous achievement for the people of Telangana, Aravelly Avanish Rao, the 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Pothugal village in Mustabad mandal, Rajanna Sircilla, secured a coveted spot in the Indian under-19 men’s squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement ahead of the tri-series in South Africa and the ICC Men’s under-19 World Cup in 2024. A product of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Avanish Rao was selected as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the 15-member under-19 team.

The tri-series, featuring clashes against South Africa and England, is scheduled to take place from December 29 to January 10. He has earned a spot in the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to take place in South Africa in 2024.

Congratulatory messages poured in from former IT minister and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao who took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Avanish. In a tweet, he remarked, “This future star hails from the Sircilla constituency of Pothugal village.”

Avanish’s accomplishment was celebrated not only by his family members, relatives, and friends in the district but also garnered recognition from the district cricket association and various sports bodies of the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Their warm wishes and support echoed the sentiment of a community rallying behind a rising sports star, hoping for his continued success on the cricketing stage.