Telangana CS assigns Addl Collectors to improve residential schools

Hyderabad: Following a spate of food poisoning incidents among students of state residential schools, after consumption of food, Telangana chief secretary Shanthi Kumari assigned additional collectors (local bodies) the responsibility to enhance the quality of education, infrastructure and overall functioning of the institutions.

The Additional Collectors were asked to do overall monitoring of all government residential schools, Gurukulams, KGBVs, schools and hostels within their district to ensure compliance with government guidelines.

The officers have been directed to ensure proper academic standards are maintained, proper procurement of food items, compliance with common diet standards, ensure at least one night stay every fortnight at any institution, hold regular inspections, and lay special focus on institutions located in remote and underserved locations and have coordination with other departments.

The chief secretary directed the additional collectors to submit a monthly report to the district collectors. In the latest incident, a few people arrived at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) government school in Dilawarpur Mandal of Telangana’s Nirmal district on Sunday, December 29, and withdrew their children after they received complaints of poor food quality being served to students.

Reacting to the Nirmal incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy on the poor state of affairs of government schools in Telangana. Rao said that the condition of government schools in Telangana is worsening as students continue to suffer from food poisoning,