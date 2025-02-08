Telangana CS dept says no applications sought for new ration cards

Hyderabad: The Telangana civil supplies department has announced that it has not given directions for accepting new applications for ration cards through the MeeSeva centres.

Clarifying on the news reports which have stated that despite the state government ordering Mee Seva centres to accept new applications, they were not being accepted, the department has stated that it has given orders only to upload those applications which had come through Praja Palana programme.

The officials noted that applications for additions and modifications were still being done through MeeSeva centres presently.

There were also media reports which had stated earlier that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has stalled the issuance of ration cards through MeeSeva.

C Sudharsan Reddy, chief electoral officer of Telangana has clarified that neither the civil supplies department, nor MeeSeva has approached the commission regarding that matter, and that news being circulated by some TV channels was incorrect.

“We categorically deny these reports and request media outlets to set the record straight,” a statement issued by Reddy on Saturday read.

It was reported on Friday, that Telangana government issued a memo to enable the MeeSeva centres to accept new food security or ration card applications across the state.

The memo, signed by the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, instructed ESD MeeSeva to activate services across centers in Telangana.

The state informatics officer, NIC, has been directed to enable the web service of the ration card database to Meeseva to enable ration card applications through the centres.

Hours later, the orders were withdrawn and the link provided to the Meeseva was withdrawn at 7 am on Saturday. Due to the communication gap, a lot of confusion prevailed among the Meeseva operators and common citizens who after waiting desperately for weeks started trooping at the Meeseva centre to apply for a new ration card.