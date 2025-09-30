Telangana: CV Anand assumes charge as Special Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: CV Anand assumed charge as the Special Chief Secretary for Telangana’s Home department on Tuesday, September 30, at the Secretariat, replacing Ravi Gupta.

He later paid a courtesy call on Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

CV Anand had previously held the post of Commissioner of police, Hyderabad, which has now been taken over by VC Sajjanar, IPS.

Background

An IPS officer from the 1991 batch, Anand, was first appointed as the Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad in December 2021. During his tenure, he led the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) to win the ‘Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award’ at the World Police Summit.

In 2023, he relinquished his charge as the CP and was appointed the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He later took over as the CP in 2024 for a second time.

He has been bestowed with several awards in his career, including the Police Medal for Gallantry and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.