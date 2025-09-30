Telangana: CV Anand assumes charge as Special Chief Secretary

CV Anand had previously held the post of Commissioner of police, Hyderabad, which has now been taken over by VC Sajjanar, IPS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 30th September 2025 4:54 pm IST
CV Anand takes charge as Special Chief Secretary for Telangana's Home department
CV Anand takes charge as Special Chief Secretary for Telangana's Home department

Hyderabad: CV Anand assumed charge as the Special Chief Secretary for Telangana’s Home department on Tuesday, September 30, at the Secretariat, replacing Ravi Gupta.

He later paid a courtesy call on Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

CV Anand had previously held the post of Commissioner of police, Hyderabad, which has now been taken over by VC Sajjanar, IPS.

Memory Khan Seminar

Background

An IPS officer from the 1991 batch, Anand, was first appointed as the Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad in December 2021. During his tenure, he led the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) to win the ‘Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award’ at the World Police Summit.

In 2023, he relinquished his charge as the CP and was appointed the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He later took over as the CP in 2024 for a second time.

He has been bestowed with several awards in his career, including the Police Medal for Gallantry and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 30th September 2025 4:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button