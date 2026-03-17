Telangana Cyber Security Bureau launches SOP to tackle film piracy

The Telugu film industry reportedly suffers losses of nearly Rs 3,700 crore per year due to piracy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 12:34 pm IST
Group photo of officials unveiling new film piracy prevention guidelines in Telangana.
TGCSB and TFCC officials launch anti-piracy SOPs

Hyderabad: In an effort to curb film piracy, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday, March 16, launched some Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for investigation into such cases.

The SOP was launched by TGCSB Director General Shikha Goel and Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) Chairperson Daggubati Suresh Babu during a stakeholder consultation meeting held for strengthening cooperation between the police and the film ecosystem to address the growing challenge of digital piracy.

During the meeting, stakeholders discussed the scale and impact of piracy on the film industry. The Telugu film industry reportedly suffers losses of nearly Rs 3,700 crore per year due to piracy. The Indian film industry loses more than Rs 22,400 crore due to piracy.

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According to a press release from the TGCSB, “The SOP establishes a structured framework for investigating piracy, including digital forensics, evidence preservation, and coordinated action with industry stakeholders.”

The disclaimer warns that film piracy and cam-cording inside theatres are punishable offences, with imprisonment up to 3 years and/or a fine up to Rs 3 lakhs or 5 percent of the film’s production cost.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 12:34 pm IST

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