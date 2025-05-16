Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau signs agreement with Google

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) on Thursday, May 15 signed an MoU with Google to implement cloud based Security Operations Centre (SOC).

The MoU also includes Google SecOps, at no cost, through Ilois Digital, an authorized implementation partner of Google Cloud India Private Limited. The MoU will remain in effect for three years and will also help train Telangana Police in handling and responding to cybersecurity incidents.

The solution offers monitoring and response to malicious threats and captures real-time data from networks and internet packets. It applies deep analytics and threat intelligence to correlate alerts and flag malicious cyber security incidents.

Also Read Father kills newborn daughter in Hyderabad

Further, as per the MoU, Arete IR LLP will provide Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) services and deploy the Sentinel One EDR solution for TGCSB, at no cost. This initiative aims to fortify endpoint security and provide round-the-clock services, including threat monitoring, detection, analysis, and response across the Telangana Police’s IT infrastructure, focusing on the endpoint level.

Shikha Goel, Director, TGCSB said “The MoU would help for the Security Operations Centre and Endpoint Detection and Response solution which is a pivotal step in proactively identifying and neutralizing malicious security threats, and strengthening Telangana Police’s cyber defence capabilities.”