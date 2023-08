Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday appointed former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC D Rajeshwar Rao as chairperson of the Telangana State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation.

Rao will helm the corporation for a period of two years, according to a government order.

Rao was one of the BRS MLCs whose term in the Telangana legislative council ended in March.