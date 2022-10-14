Telangana: ‘Dalit Bandhu’ beneficiaries purchase RTC bus in Karimnagar

Minister of IT, KTR congratulated the collector in one of his tweets on this fruitful outcome of Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

Published: 14th October 2022
'Dalit Bandhu' beneficiaries purchase an RTC bus in Karimnagar
Hyderabad: Two women beneficiaries from Hyderabad pooled in money and bought a bus in agreement with RTC authorities to enable a bus service from Sircilla to Warangal through Karimnagar town, on Thursday.

Telangana state SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas along with the district Collector, RV Karnan, launched the RTC hire bus bought by Peraka Hemalatha and Gannarapu Aruna Devi, for Rupees 20 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Telangana government, he said that the entire Dalit community is indebted to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar for this scheme. Collector Karnan said that the Huzurabad constituency has been taken as a pilot project to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Minister of IT, KTR congratulated the collector in one of his tweets on this fruitful outcome of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. The bus bought by two beneficiaries will run on Sircilla-Warangal route following an agreement with the TSRTC.

