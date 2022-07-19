Telangana: Dalit Bandhu funds released for 550 people in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: In a Right to Information (RTI) reply filed by city-based activist Robin Zaccheus, it has come to light that 4499 lakh rupees were disbursed for Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in Nizamabad.

The Telangana District Scheduled Castes Service Co-Operative Development Society Limited’s fund was released on July 11 for a total of 550 beneficiaries of Nizamabad.

According to the RTI reply, no government employee has been selected for the scheme.

The guidelines were issued by the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-operative Development Corporation Ltd (TSCCDC) Hyderabad. The beneficiaries list was verified by the concerned MLAs in Assembly Constituencies.

What is Dalit Bandhu?

The welfare scheme by the Telangana government envisages empowerment and uplift of Dalits. It is done via a one-time direct cash transfer of Rs 10 lakh to each family of that community, the biggest ever direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme in the country.

To simply put it, the government shall extend financial help to Dalits to set up a business of their choice, which will pave the way for their financial independence.

A beneficiary can choose to buy anything for his/her business–like power tillers, harvesters, paddy planting machines, auto trolleys, tractors, etc for their farms to setting up a poultry farm, dairy farm, oil mill, grinding mill, steel, cement and bricks business, furniture shops, cloth emporiums, mobile phone shops or even tiffin centers and hotels.