Telangana: Dance teacher sexually abuses minor girl; arrested

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a dance teacher in a private international school in Boduppal, Telangana, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in his class.

Enraged by the incident, the victim’s family confronted the school administration on Monday, July 15, and also beat up the accused teacher, The New Indian Express reported.

Upon receiving the information, the Medipally Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.