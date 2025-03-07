Telangana: Days after MLC polls, 21 key IPS officers transferred

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued orders on Friday, March 7, transferring 21 IPS officers to various posts.

According to the order, the deputy commissioner of police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, K Shilpavalli, has been posted for this position, replacing Akshansh Yadav. The superintendent of police, intelligence: Ch Sindhu Sarma, previously superintendent of police, Kamareddy, has been posted in this role, filling an existing vacancy.

Inspector general of police, CID: M Srinivasulu, who was serving as commissioner of police, Ramagundam, has been appointed to this position, filling an existing vacancy. The superintendent of police, SIB, intelligence: Y Saisekhar, has been posted to this role.

The following transfers and postings are notified:

Commissioner of police, Nizamabad: Potharaju Sai Chaitanya, IPS, previously superintendent of police, Telangana anti narcotic bureau, Hyderabad, has been appointed to this role, relieving Ch Sindhu Sarma, IPS from the full additional charge of this post.

The commissioner of police, Karimnagar: Gaush Alam, IPS, previously superintendent of police, Adilabad, has been transferred to this position, replacing Abhishek Mohanty, who has been relieved from the Telangana cadre.

The additional director general of Telangana police (Personnel): Dr Anil Kumar, has been transferred to this post while also holding full additional charge as Director General, Telangana Special Protection Force, Hyderabad, until further orders. Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS has been relieved from the full additional charge of this post.

The commissioner of police, Warangal: Sunpreet Singh on his promotion to deputy inspector general of police, has been posted to this position, replacing Ambar Kishor Jha.

Superintendent of police, women safety wing, Hyderabad: Chetna Mylabhutala, previously deputy commissioner of police, Peddapalli, Ramagundam commissionerate, has been transferred to this post.

Superintendent of police, Kamareddy: M Rajesh Chandra, formerly deputy commissioner of police, Yadadri Bhongir, Rachakonda, has been transferred to this position, replacing Ch. Sindhu Sarma.

Superintendent of Police, Adilabad: Akhil Mahajan, IPS, formerly superintendent of Telangana police, Rajanna Sircilla, has been transferred to this position, replacing Gaush Alam.

Superintendent of police, anti narcotic bureau, Hyderabad: Chennuri Rupesh, previously superintendent of police, Sangareddy, has been appointed to this role, replacing Potharaju Sai Chaitanya.

The deputy commissioner of police, Yadadri Bhongir, Rachakonda: Akshansh Yadav, formerly deputy commissioner of police, Central Zone, Hyderabad City, has been transferred to this position, replacing M Rajesh Chandra.

Superintendent of police, Sangareddy: Paritosh Pankaj, previously officer on special duty (OSD), Kothagudem, has been appointed to this post, replacing Chennuri Rupesh.

The superintendent of police, Rajanna Sircilla: Gite Mahesh Babasaheb, formerly OSD, Mulugu, has been transferred to this role, replacing Akhil Mahajan.

Deputy commissioner of police, Warangal East: Ankit Kumar Sahkhwar, who was waiting for a posting, has been appointed to this position, replacing P Ravinder, SP (NC), who has been transferred.

Deputy commissioner of police, Mancherial, Ramagundam: A Bhaskar, has been posted to this position.

Superintendent of police, Suryapet: K Narasimha, has been appointed to this post, replacing Sunpreet Singh.

Deputy commissioner of police, Peddapalli, Ramagundam commissionerate: P Karunakar, superintendent of police (NC), has been appointed to this post, replacing Ms Chetna Mylabhutala.

Superintendent of police, CID: P Ravinder, superintendent of police (NC), has been transferred and posted to this position, filling an existing vacancy.

Major IPS transfers expected post MLC elections

According to sources earlier, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has been reportedly dissatisfied with their performance. While these officials attempted to implement government schemes, they reportedly fell short of expectations.

The CM had directed district collectors to oversee scheme implementation through field visits, but many have remained confined to their offices. He recently expressed his disappointment during a collectors’ conference.