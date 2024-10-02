Telangana DCA files 392 cases till Sept 30: Report

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has dismantled six spurious drug rackets and filed 392 cases for various violations as of September 30.

According to DCA data, 132 cases were filed for misleading advertisements under the Drug Magic Remedies Objectionable Advertisements Act (DMROA), while 70 cases involved price violations under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO).

Additionally, 92 cases were related to quacks selling unlicensed drugs, and 49 cases concerned unlicensed manufacturing, sale of expired drugs, and unauthorized medical shops.

In September alone, the DCA executed 54 seizures, exposing violations such as unlicensed medical shops and the illegal sale of controlled substances, including steroids and cardiac stimulants.

Also Read Telangana: DCA warns of counterfeit drug posing health risk

The raids specifically targeted quacks, resulting in 26 cases where unlicensed drugs were sold, and another 14 cases involving drugs manufactured and marketed as food products or nutraceuticals. The total seizures in September amounted to Rs 19.35 lakh.

The director general (DG) has urged stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any information about the counterfeit drug to the TSDCA on the toll-free number 1800-599-6969, available from 10:30 am to 5 pm on working days.