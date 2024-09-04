Telangana: DCA warns of counterfeit drug posing health risk

This spurious product, falsely claimed to be manufactured by Xinfa Pharmaceutical China, poses significant health risks

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th September 2024 9:18 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has issued a warning about a counterfeit drug labelled as ‘D-Calcium Pantothenate’. This spurious product falsely claimed to be manufactured by Xinfa Pharmaceutical China, poses significant health risks.

Drug manufacturers, dealers, and distributors are instructed to halt the sale and distribution of this counterfeit drug and report any findings to the TSDCA. The fake drug lacks mandatory labelling details, including the importer’s name, import licence number, and QR code for tracking.

The director general (DG) has urged stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any information about the counterfeit drug to the TSDCA on the toll-free number 1800-599-6969, available from 10:30 am to 5 pm on working days.

