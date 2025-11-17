Telangana DCA flag 196 retail medical shops during inspection

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) issued show-cause notices to a total of 196 retail medical shops on Monday, November 17, following the detection of several irregularities by inspection teams.

The DCA acted as part of its special drive to detect discrepancies in retail medical shops across the state.

The special drive focused on checking the sale of Schedule H1 drugs, including higher-generation antibiotics and habit-forming medications, to ensure they’re dispensed only with a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Schedule H1 drugs are a category of prescription medications in India that includes many antibiotics, anti-tuberculosis drugs, and sedatives or hypnotics.

These drugs are intended for sale only with a valid prescription, while chemists are required to maintain a detailed register of sales.

The special drive was aimed at curbing misuse and ensuring public health safety.