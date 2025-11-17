Telangana DCA flag 196 retail medical shops during inspection

The DCA acted as part of its special drive to detect discrepancies in retail medical shops

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 17th November 2025 8:37 pm IST
Telangana DCA
Telangana DCA conduct special inspection drive statewide

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) issued show-cause notices to a total of 196 retail medical shops on Monday, November 17, following the detection of several irregularities by inspection teams.

The DCA acted as part of its special drive to detect discrepancies in retail medical shops across the state.

The special drive focused on checking the sale of Schedule H1 drugs, including higher-generation antibiotics and habit-forming medications, to ensure they’re dispensed only with a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Schedule H1 drugs are a category of prescription medications in India that includes many antibiotics, anti-tuberculosis drugs, and sedatives or hypnotics.

These drugs are intended for sale only with a valid prescription, while chemists are required to maintain a detailed register of sales.

The special drive was aimed at curbing misuse and ensuring public health safety.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 17th November 2025 8:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button