Telangana: DCA seizes expired drugs in raid at medical store

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Hanamkonda Zone, acting on specific information, conducted a raid on Saturday at Kranthi Medical and General Stores, located in Velair village, Velair mandal, Hanamkonda district.

During the raid, DCA officials seized physician’s samples and expired drugs that were illegally stocked for sale at the retail outlet. Physician’s samples are intended for distribution to doctors for their patients as free samples and are not meant for sale.

The officials seized 65 varieties of physician’s samples, along with six expired drugs, valued at approximately Rs. 1 lakh, according to V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG of the DCA.

The raid was carried out by J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector of Hanamkonda, under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director of Warangal.

Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken against all offenders in accordance with the law.

The Drugs Control Administration of Telangana remains vigilant in detecting the illegal sale of medicines, including physician’s samples and expired drugs. Stringent action will be taken against violators as per the law.