Telangana DCA seizes medicines worth Rs 17,800 in raid on unlicensed clinic

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, based on credible information, raided the premises of a quack, K Anjaiah, on December 9, Palimela Mandal, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 28 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, abortifacient drugs (abortion pills), analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., stocked at the premises without a drug license. The officials seized the stock, worth a total of Rs 17,800, during the raid, said DG Drug Control Administration, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Several ‘antibiotics’ such as Cefixime, Cefpodoxime, Amoxycillin etc., were found at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

The indiscriminate use of abortifacient drugs can lead to serious health complications, including haemorrhage, etc, warned the DCA. Drugs inspector, Bhupalpally, P Pavani, carried out the raid. DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders, said Reddy.

Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.