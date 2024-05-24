Telangana: DCA seizes misleading Ayurvedic medicines

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials in Telangana seized ayurvedic medicines on Thursday, May 23, during a special drive that falsely claimed to cure diabetes and pneumonia. The medicines were found circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the special drive to detect medicines sold in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials discovered Ortho Win Gold Oil, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Pharma Research Lab, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The product label bears a misleading claim stating that it treats pneumonia, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of specific diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Gandipet, Rangareddy district. Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders will be punished with imprisonment, which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or with both.