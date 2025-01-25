Telangana DCA seizes Rs 2.2L worth of illegal medicines in Tukaramgate raid

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking and sale of medicines, raided an unlicensed premises located at a house in Tukaramgate, East Marredpally, Secunderabad on Friday, January 24.

The owner Siddi Sridhar had been stocking drugs at the clinic for sale without a drug licence, said DG DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

During the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines intended for sale. A total of 27 varieties of medicines were found at the premises, including Antibiotics, Analgesics etc. Officers seized the stock, worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

The team, drugs inspector, Secunderabad, B Govind Singh, drugs inspector, Malakpet, G Anil, drugs inspector, Begumpet and drugs inspector, Musheerabad, P Renuka, are among the officers who carried out the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to individuals stocking and selling drugs without a drug licence are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Stringent action will be taken against such wholesalers and dealers. They shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug licence before supplying medicines to them.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licences for the stocking and selling of medicines per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.