Telangana: Decomposed body fished out from drinking water tank in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the people of a locality in Telangana’s Nalgonda municipality have been drinking water contaminated with a dead body for the past few days.

The water tank located in Nalgonda municipality’s Hindupur old city locality (ward number 11) contained a badly decomposed body which was fished out on Monday, June 3.

The dead body was found by the Municipal AE and water lineman during a regular check for cleanliness today before releasing water.

The tank was last inspected on May 30 and June 1. “The tank is regularly cleaned in 2-3 days and there is a regular cleaning scheduled every 3 days with scrounging,” officials have stated.

However, earlier reports claimed that the inspection was carried out after residents reported a foul smell emanating from the drinking water supply.

The body was identified to be of Avula Vamsikrishna, a 27-year-old man who was mentally challenged and a resident of a resident of Hanuman Nagar locality. The man was reportedly missing since May 24. Police are looking at multiple angles of suicide and murder in the case.

Upon preliminary medical investigations, the body was found to be 2-3 days old. A detailed report will be released after completion of the ongoing postmortem. Officials have also found injury marks on the body.

