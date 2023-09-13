Telangana: Delay in prize money for ‘Best Urdu Teachers Awards’ raises concerns

Hyderabad: The Telangana Urdu Academy, has recently honored 214 teachers with the Best Teacher Award for their outstanding performance over the last three years, presenting each with prize cheques of Rs 25,000. However, more than a month has passed, and the awardees have yet to receive the prize money in their bank accounts.

The academy established to foster and promote the Urdu language, seems to be falling short of its duties, leaving teachers in disappointment.

The delay is attributed to a pending request for the award amount’s release from the Urdu Academy to the Finance Department.

This situation raises concerns among the awardees, as the Urdu Academy seems to be presenting awards without proper budget management.

Similar delays have occurred in the past with other awards presented by the academy. For instance, the Makhdoom Awards and Karnama Hayat Awards awardees had to wait for two months before receiving their prize money, despite receiving paper cheques of Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 50,000 each, respectively.

These delays have prompted questions about the efficiency of the Urdu Academy’s administrative procedures. Khwaja Mujeebuddin, Chairman of the Telangana Urdu Academy, has reportedly submitted a representation to the Finance Department to expedite the release of the prize money to the teachers.

However, there has been limited response from the academy’s office bearers, leaving awardees anxious about whether they will have to wait for two months, as in previous cases.

The Best Urdu Teacher Awards were presented on August 6, and despite Teacher’s Day having passed in September, Urdu medium teachers in Telangana are still awaiting their prize money.