Telangana Dept of Heritage offers certificate courses in archaeology, museology

Hyderabad: The Department of Heritage Telangana is offering month-long online certificate courses on Museology and Archaeology, designed to introduce foundational and practical knowledge in:

Museology (museum studies) and Archaeology.

Details of the certificate course in Museology

The courses will start from June 15 in the evenings. The medium of instruction will be English.

The program offers 50 seats on a first-cum-first-served basis.

Graduates in any stream, or those pursuing a degree program, are eligible to apply.

Details of the certificate course in Archaeology

The fee for each programme is Rs 3,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for students currently pursuing a degree, upon submission of a valid ID card.

Interested candidates can apply from May 1 to May 31 at https://forms.gle/4xgGqK9PKKaG4kYr6.

Payment is online or through net banking, which should be addressed to The Director, Department of Heritage; Account number- 4239000100119934; IFSC Code- PUNB0423900; at Punjab National Bank, Basheerabad Branch.

For more details, contact Course Coordinator Dr P Nagaraju, Deputy Director, Museums, at archaeologydht@gmail.com via email, or 9849905722/ 9849905723 by phone.