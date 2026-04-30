Telangana Dept of Heritage offers certificate courses in archaeology, museology

Hyderabad: The Department of Heritage Telangana is offering month-long online certificate courses on Museology and Archaeology, designed to introduce foundational and practical knowledge in:
Museology (museum studies) and Archaeology.
The courses will start from June 15 in the evenings. The medium of instruction will be English.
The program offers 50 seats on a first-cum-first-served basis.
Graduates in any stream, or those pursuing a degree program, are eligible to apply.
The fee for each programme is Rs 3,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for students currently pursuing a degree, upon submission of a valid ID card.
Interested candidates can apply from May 1 to May 31 at https://forms.gle/4xgGqK9PKKaG4kYr6.
Payment is online or through net banking, which should be addressed to The Director, Department of Heritage; Account number- 4239000100119934; IFSC Code- PUNB0423900; at Punjab National Bank, Basheerabad Branch.
For more details, contact Course Coordinator Dr P Nagaraju, Deputy Director, Museums, at archaeologydht@gmail.com via email, or 9849905722/ 9849905723 by phone.