Telangana Dept of Heritage offers certificate courses in archaeology, museology

Either graduates in any stream of studies, or those pursuing a degree program are eligible to apply for these courses.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:19 pm IST
Heritage Telangana offers archaeology and museology certificate courses at the Department of Heritage Tel.

Hyderabad: The Department of Heritage Telangana is offering month-long online certificate courses on Museology and Archaeology, designed to introduce foundational and practical knowledge in:
Museology (museum studies) and Archaeology.

Certificate Course on MUSEOLOGY.
Details of the certificate course in Museology

The courses will start from June 15 in the evenings. The medium of instruction will be English.

The program offers 50 seats on a first-cum-first-served basis.

Subhan Bakery

Graduates in any stream, or those pursuing a degree program, are eligible to apply.

Department of Heritage Telangana offers a Certificate Course in Archaeology, focusing on history, excavat.
Details of the certificate course in Archaeology

The fee for each programme is Rs 3,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for students currently pursuing a degree, upon submission of a valid ID card.

Interested candidates can apply from May 1 to May 31 at https://forms.gle/4xgGqK9PKKaG4kYr6.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Payment is online or through net banking, which should be addressed to The Director, Department of Heritage; Account number- 4239000100119934; IFSC Code- PUNB0423900; at Punjab National Bank, Basheerabad Branch.

For more details, contact Course Coordinator Dr P Nagaraju, Deputy Director, Museums, at archaeologydht@gmail.com via email, or 9849905722/ 9849905723 by phone.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button