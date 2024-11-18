Telangana: Descendants of freedom fighters arrested in land fraud case

Hyderabad: Descendants of freedom fighters in the Sangareddy district of Telangana have been implicated in a land fraud case involving the illegal sale of government land.

The incident revolves around a piece of land designated for 74 freedom fighters in 1984, located in survey number 191 of Kolluru village in the Ramachandrapuram mandal.

Background of the case

The Telangana government had allocated two acres each to 74 freedom fighters, including five from the Alladurgam and Tekmal regions. But, the government has reclaimed the land for reasons yet to be known.

However, the descendants of these fighters—Veeresh, Ramulu, Sudhakar, Santosh, and Nagaraju—conspired to sell a portion of this land.

They reportedly attempted to sell two acres valued at approximately Rs 40 crores to a buyer who initially paid them Rs 2.5 lakhs as an advance.

Sangareddy collector’s signature forged

To facilitate this illegal transaction, the group sought the assistance of Srinivasachari, a local who worked as a middleman at the collector’s office.

Together with others, they forged the signature of Sangareddy Collector Valluri Kranti to create a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that would allow the sale to proceed. This fraudulent activity came to light when local Tahsildar Sangareddy filed a complaint with the police on November 14.

Police arrest five individuals

Following the complaint, police arrested five individuals involved in the scheme and have since remanded them into custody.

Authorities are currently searching for four additional suspects who remain at large.

Speaking to the press, the Tahsildar confirmed that the land involved was government property designated for freedom fighters but had been reclaimed by the government prior to this incident.

The Tahsildar also mentioned that he had recently joined his position and would need to review records to understand why the government had reclaimed the land initially allocated to these freedom fighters.