Telangana: Despite COVID-19 cases, schools to reopen from Monday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th June 2022 9:12 pm IST
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana state education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday yet again clarified that the government had no plans to extend the summer vacation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic scare. As such, all schools across the state will reopen on Monday.

The minister welcomed all the children to both government and private schools in the state.

She said that school managements have been instructed to make proper arrangements as the risk of COVID-19 is still prevalent.

It is worth noting that on Sunday Telangana recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,94,458. The same was announced by a health department bulletin.

Hyderabad alone, accounted for the highest number of 104 cases.

A total of 67 patients recovered from the infection today taking the total tally of recoveries to 7,89,308.

As many as 1,039 patients are under treatment, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,254 samples were tested on Sunday and the total number examined till date was 3,51,63,097.

