Telangana: Detention centre to come up in Vikarabad for offenders

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar, last week convened a meeting with officials to set up a detention centre to accommodate offenders involved in drug trafficking and other offences.

Presently the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Hyderabad police is being used as a temporary detention centre. Among other offences, those who have overstayed in the state beyond the expiry of visas will also be sent to the facility.

The detention centre at Vikarabad is expected to accommodate 40 detainees. Foreign offenders will be held at the facility until the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRORO) completes the formalities of deportation.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave his consent to setting up the deportation centre and directed officials to crack down on drug peddling in the state, reported the Times of India. Telangana will follow Karnataka, Assam and Delhi in setting up the detention centre.