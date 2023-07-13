Telangana DGP orders transfer of 26 DSPs

The DGP has also assigned new Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to the Jubilee Hills and Chilkalguda divisions of the Hyderabad city police.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, on Wednesday, issued orders to transfer and assign new postings to 26 officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

On the other hand, the Jubilee Hills and Chilkalguda divisions of the Hyderabad city police have been assigned new Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

While Hari Prasad Katta has been appointed to Jubilee Hills, V Jaipal Reddy of the CCS, Hyderabad has been assigned to Chilkalguda PS.

As per the orders, AC Balanagi Reddy has been appointed as ACP of Sultan Bazaar, N Ch Rangaswamy as ACP of Shadnagar, P Srinivas as ACP of Madhapur, and N Ramchander Rao as ACP of Shamshabad.

Additionally, Ramchander Rao has been posted as the ACP of Shamshabad, Cyberabad, Jeevan Reddy L as the ACP of Huzurabad, and Srinivas Padmanabhula as the ACP of Madhapur amount others.

