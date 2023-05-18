Hyderabad CP transfers 94 inspectors; SI postings in new PS soon

Hyderabad: City police commissioner, CV Anand transferred and issued new postings to 94 inspector-rank officers working in different wings of the city on Wednesday.

Of the lot, a few of them got posted to the newly inaugurated police stations including Masab Tank, Borabanda, Khairatabad, IS Sadan, Bandlaguda, Secretariat, Filmnagar, Madhuranagar, Gudimalkapur, Warasiguda, Domalguda and new women police stations for South-West, South-East and West Zone.

Additionally, two new teams of the commissioner’s task forces, South East and South West will also be formed.

Orders for posting sub-inspectors and staff for the newly created police stations will reportedly be issued soon following which the regular policing works will be initiated.

The police higher-ups are evaluating the requirements for sanctioning police patrol vehicles and motorcycles to the new police stations in the city.