Telangana DGP calls on underground Maoists to join mainstream

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police, B Shivadhar Reddy, on Sunday, February 15, appealed to the underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to return to the mainstream of society and lead a peaceful, secure, and dignified life with their families.

He said that over the past two years, 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have re-joined normal life through the sustained efforts of the Telangana Police.

Also Read Telangana Police appeal to remaining Maoists to surrender

“All of them have availed the benefits under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the Government of Telangana. Today, they are living safely and happily in their native villages with their families. The positive outcomes of this policy have inspired even underground Maoists from other states to surrender before the Telangana Police and reintegrate into society. This demonstrates the credibility, compassion, and effectiveness of the rehabilitation initiatives implemented by the Telangana Government,” he said.

The DGP asked all top underground Maoist leaders and cadres — including the 15 remaining cadres from Telangana State — to come forward and embrace a peaceful future by reuniting with their families, and contribute positively to the development and progress of Telangana.