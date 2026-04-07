Telangana DGP declares Karreguttalu hills Naxal-free

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy on Tuesday, April 7, visited the Karreguttalu hills in Mulugu district and declared the area free from Naxal influence, laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects and distributing welfare assistance to tribal families.

During the visit to Pamunuru village, the DGP laid the foundation stone for a new police outpost aimed at ensuring tourist safety, and announced the establishment of an inter-agency coordination centre to strengthen collaboration among the Forest Department, Revenue Department, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police.

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Tourist push, welfare aid for tribal families

Addressing a gathering, Reddy affirmed there was no Naxal presence in the Karreguttalu region and announced plans to develop the area, known for its scenic natural beauty, into a prominent tourist destination. He also assured sustained support for the development and welfare of the Guthi Koya tribal community of the region.

Under welfare initiatives, the DGP extended assistance comprising one auto-rickshaw, one two-wheeler and monthly essential provisions to seven indigent families of Pamunuru village.

The DGP also visited the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the 39th Battalion, CRPF, at Pamunuru, where he interacted with deployed jawans and commended their service. He stressed the need for close coordination between the Police and CRPF to maintain strategic dominance in the hills and sustain the region’s Naxal-free status.

Women-led nursery inaugurated at Mormoru

Later, Reddy inaugurated a women-led nursery at Mormoru. The project aims to promote women’s participation in afforestation and generate sustainable livelihoods through nursery-based activities.

As part of the third phase of the Road Safety programme, the DGP presided over the “Arrive Alive” campaign conducted under the supervision of Venkatapuram Police, with participation from around 3,000 individuals. He distributed 200 helmets and urged the public to strictly follow road safety regulations. Free eye check-up camps for motorists were also inaugurated during the event.