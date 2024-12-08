Telangana DGP inaugurates cyber shield lab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitendra on Saturday, December 7, inaugurated the Cyber Shield Lab in Hyderabad.

The Cyber Shield Lab aims to impart essential skills in tackling evolving cyber threats. The trainee officers are well-equipped to handle complex challenges in the digital landscape. It stands as a testament to Telangana Police‘s commitment to staying ahead in the fight against cyber fraud and crimes, the police said.

Following the inauguration of the Cyber Shield Lab, Jitendra said, “The state-of-the-art facility is designed to prepare police officers to combat cybercrime using advanced tools and the latest technologies.”

The Telangana DGP stressed the significance of technology in modern policing. He then urged police officials to leverage the new facility to enhance their performance.