Telangana DGP inaugurates Great AppSec Hackathon 2024

The Great AppSec Hackathon 2024, an international jeopardy-styled online application security hackathon, hosted by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), partnering with the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), was inaugurated by the director general of police, Jitender, Telangana, on Friday, August 9.

The four-day hackathon event is distinguished by the participation of students from around the globe with various tech backgrounds. The event aims to bring innovation and excellence in the cybersecurity realm of the country by creating awareness of threats and vulnerabilities related to application security.

The event will be contested by 10,000 participants from more than 20 countries in two rounds: an MCQ-based screening round and a Capture the Flag (CTF) round, where the participants will be tasked with uncovering and flagging vulnerabilities in a simulated e-governance application.

Winners and top performers will be rewarded with attractive prizes and internship and job opportunities at top IT firms.

The event is part of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau’s (TGCSB) efforts to facilitate ethical hacking to prevent cyber fraud in the country. TGCSB retrieved Rs 85.05 crore from victims of cyber fraud from March to July 2024, via Lok Adalats.