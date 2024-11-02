Telangana DGP provisionally approves 3 new centers under Safe City Project

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Dr Jitender has provisionally approved the establishment of three additional Centers for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW).

These new centers will be setup in Choutuppal and Bhongir under the Rachakonda jurisdiction, and in Kukatpally under the Cyberabad jurisdiction.

He held a review of the status of the Safe City Project, which is currently being implemented by the police department, at his office on Saturday.

The project includes family counseling centers, Bharosa centers, CCTV installations, forensic labs, and Pelican signals. The DGP held discussions with the officers concerned, on the performance and effectiveness of these facilities.

Also Read Accused in Muthyalamma idol desecration sent for judicial remand

The DGP has directed the Police Housing Corporation authorities to expedite the completion of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Nampally, and the CDEW center in Zehra Nagar, to enhance the infrastructure for women’s safety and empowerment.

The review meeting was attended by CID DGP Shikha Goel, additional DGP for law and order Mahesh M Bhagwat, police commissioners Avinash Mohanty, Sudheer Babu, and other senior officials.