Telangana DGP suspends SI for letting minor granddaughter drive car

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday, July 13, ordered the suspension of a sub-inspector attached to the Cyberabad Police after a video showing his six-year-old granddaughter driving a car on a public road went viral.

Anand also directed that a departmental inquiry be initiated against the officer. “I have asked the CP Cyberabad to suspend the concerned officer and start a departmental enquiry on this indiscretion,” the DGP said in a post on X.

I have asked the @CPCyberabad to suspend the concerned officer and start a departmental enquiry on this indiscretion. https://t.co/nqnBfxC4qm — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 13, 2026

How the incident unfolded

The incident took place on Sunday, July 12, on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda main road, under Cyberabad Traffic Police limits, with the child driving the car while her grandfather sat in the passenger seat. The vehicle was moving slowly, causing a traffic jam.

A passing motorist, who initially assumed the car had broken down, stopped to find the child at the wheel. When questioned, the girl said her father, a sub-inspector, was with her, drawing a crowd of angry onlookers.

The officer, instead of apologising, was seen defending himself in the video. “This is an auto gear car. The child might be behind the wheel, but I have full control,” he was quoted as saying, prompting further outrage from bystanders, who questioned whether he was aware of motor vehicle rules.

Case registered

Following the public outcry, the Narsingi Police booked the sub-inspector, identified as Pujari Thirupathi, under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act.