Telangana districts see spike in child vaccination; Hyderabad lags

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 20th March 2022 2:25 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in Telangana, 10%-25% of children aged between 12-14 in 19 districts were successfully vaccinated. The drive has been going on for four days. However, Hyderabad has achieved only 2% of its target so far.

Karimnagar has achieved a vaccination rate by administering the dose to 25% of the child population between the ages of 12-14. This was followed by Yadadiri, Bhuvnagiri and Jangaon which saw 23% coverage.

Speaking to Times of India (TOI), an anonymous health official said that the reason why rural areas have reached more targets as compared to urban Hyderabad is because of the meticulous work done by the anganwadi workers.

“Also doubts about the new Corbavax are not seen much in rural areas, as many do not have knowledge about differences in different vaccines,” said the official.

