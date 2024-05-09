Telangana: Doc suspended after kin of deceased attack hospital staff

Hyderabad: A doctor at area hospital in Korutla was suspended after allegations of medical negligence that led to the death of a 44-year-old patient. The family of the deceased also assaulted medical staff and vandalised the hospital property.

A 44-year-old auto driver, Najibur Rahman from Korutla town in the Jagtial district, vomited due to sunstroke near a bus stand on Sunday, May 5. He was rushed to the area hospital in Korutla. Rahman was brought to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Upon learning about the death, the family accused the on-duty doctor of negligence, leading to a confrontation where hospital staff were reportedly attacked, property worth Rs 2 lakh vandalised, and the bereaved family members even attempted to set the hospital staff afire.

Following the incident, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner Dr J Ajaya Kumar issued orders on Monday, May 6, suspending Dr V Shravan Kumar, pending an inquiry into charges of medical negligence leading to the death.

Subsequently, the police have filed an FIR and launched an investigation based on the complaints received. Dr. Shravan Kumar, in his statement to the police, recounted that an unconscious patient was brought to the hospital. Upon examination, it was determined that the patient was already deceased, as evidenced by the absence of vital signs such as pulse, blood pressure, and dilated pupils.

He added that as he confirmed the death of the patient, “Approximately 50–60 people started assaulting me as well. In order to save ourselves, we ran and locked ourselves in the nurse’s room.”

Police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 448 (trespass), 353 (assault on a public servant), 427 (causing hurt), and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of the Medical Services Act, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Reacting to the suspension of the doctor, the Telangana Unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded the revocation of the suspension as it was enacted without an investigation into the hospital’s alleged misconduct.

Additionally, they urge for the immediate reinstatement of Dr. Kumar and call for accountability measures against those responsible for the attack on him and the hospital staff, as well as the damage inflicted on the hospital premises.

TTGDA general secretary Dr. Kiran Madala highlighted that an action plan will be taken if the suspension is not revoked. He further added that “suspending a doctor who risks his life to save patients and is assaulted is unacceptable. Such actions will discourage doctors from volunteering to work in remote areas.”