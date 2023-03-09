‘Illegal abortions’: Doctors body slams Telangana health min for inaction on RMPs

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) on Thursday slammed Telangana health minister T Harish Rao for ‘restricting’ authorities from taking action against Rural Medical Practitioners (RMP) in the state.

The Doctors’ body cited a news article on illegal abortions being held in a Sanjeevini hospital in the Suryapet district. According to local media reports, the hospital was seized and an investigation was called for by the authorities into the business of illegal abortions and determining the gender of the unborn fetus, which is illegal in India.

“Quacks (misnomer RMPs) in TS are in full swing doing sex determination & abortions of female child that too on women’s day Unfortunately HM @BRSHarish supporting them by restricting authorities from taking action considering as vote bank keeping TS public health at stake Act now,” HRDA tweeted.

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) also recently urged Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to allocate the newly built state secretariat to the Osmania General Hospital in ‘public health’ until the decision is taken on the old dilapidated OGH.

The Doctors’ group further suggested that the old OGH building can be allocated to the secretariat. “The old OGI building can be allocated to the secretariat temporarily an expert committee gave a report that the old building can be utilized for administrative purpose for the benefit of patients of Telangana,” it further said.