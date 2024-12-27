Telangana: Dog bites scores at Tandur Renuka Yellamma Jathara

The victims claimed that there were no medicines available in nearby Tandur area hospital to treat the dog-bite.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 27th December 2024 11:32 pm IST
Dog bites scores of devotees at Renuka Yellamma Jathara in Vikarabad district.

Hyderabad: A dog has bitten around ten persons including two children during an annual religious fair of Renuka Yellamma deity in Yalal mandal in Vikarabad district on Friday, December 27.

Lalamma, a senior citizen, whose family came from Isnapur village in Yalal mandal, said that her family had just finished the darshan of the deity, had dinner and were heading towards their four-wheeler, when a dog attacked the children who were walking ahead of them and others.

She alleged that when the family went to Tandur Area hospital for treatment, there were no ‘golilu’ anti-rabies medicines available there. She also alleged that the police were busy controlling the crowd, and cared less for the dog-bite cases.

