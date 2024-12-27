Telangana: Dog bites scores at Tandur Renuka Yellamma Jathara

Hyderabad: A dog has bitten around ten persons including two children during an annual religious fair of Renuka Yellamma deity in Yalal mandal in Vikarabad district on Friday, December 27.

Lalamma, a senior citizen, whose family came from Isnapur village in Yalal mandal, said that her family had just finished the darshan of the deity, had dinner and were heading towards their four-wheeler, when a dog attacked the children who were walking ahead of them and others.

She alleged that when the family went to Tandur Area hospital for treatment, there were no ‘golilu’ anti-rabies medicines available there. She also alleged that the police were busy controlling the crowd, and cared less for the dog-bite cases.