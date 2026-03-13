Telangana: Domestic LPG cylinders seized in raid over hotels, tiffin centers in Medak

Civil Supplies officials seize domestic LPG cylinders from hotels in Medak’s Narsapur as Telangana steps up checks against commercial misuse amid panic buying.

Civil Supplies officials conduct raids at various hotels and tiffin centres in Narsapur town of Medak district on March 13.

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies officials on Friday, March 13, conducted raids at various hotels and tiffin centres in Narsapur town of Medak district in Telangana and seized several domestic LPG cylinders that were being misused for commercial purposes amid an LPG crisis in the state triggered by the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Minister seeks strict monitoring

Earlier in the day, Civil Supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy had asked officials to maintain stricter field-level monitoring and to intensify enforcement against misuse.

Authorities have already registered numerous cases under the Essential Commodities Act for hoarding, diversion, and black marketing and District Collectors and police were directed to maintain vigilant patrolling, conduct surprise inspections at dealerships, and take swift legal action against violators, including license cancellations.

Inspection drive in Jiyaguda, Karwan

The previous day, an inspection drive was carried out in Jiyaguda and Karwan and various hotels and restaurants under Charminar Circle-3 were checked for misuse of domestic gas cylinders.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that there is an adequate supply for domestic use, even as panic buying from consumers disrupted the booking system at several distribution points across Telangana.

