Telangana has adequate supply of domestic LPG: Min Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday, March 13, reviewed the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stock in the state and assured residents that there was enough supply to meet the 1.29 crore domestic connections.

A high-level meeting was held at the State Secretariat and was attended by the Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, representatives of oil marketing companies and officials of the Civil Supplies Department, to discuss LPG supply across the state, storage levels, transportation systems, and future demand.

The minister urged citizens to avoid panic booking based on unverified social media rumours, stressing that the supply chain remains stable and fresh consignments arrive regularly.

Domestic users account for 86 pc of demand, commercial users only 14 pc

Officials reported that the state maintains about 10,611 metric tonnes of LPG in stock—equivalent to roughly 6.97 lakh cylinders, with the help of 810 LPG distributorship centres, an adequate supply is being maintained across the state, including hospitals and government hostels.

Telangana’s daily requirement stands at approximately 2.5 lakh cylinders, of which domestic users account for nearly 86 percent, leaving commercial demand at about 14 percent, the minister said.

No bottling plant in the state has faced disruptions, and over 90 percent of domestic demand has been consistently met in recent periods, he added.

Telangana to enforce 25 day booking period to prevent misuse of cylinders

Telangana government has also aligned with national guidelines and set the minimum booking gap at 25 days for urban consumers and 45 days for rural consumers, to match realistic household consumption patterns, the minister said.

“One cylinder typically lasts 25–45 days, depending on family size and usage. The new guidelines will help to curb surplus cylinders that could be misused in hotels, restaurants, or black markets,” he said.

The government has also set up a state-level LPG Supply Coordination Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to monitor real-time stock, distribution, and compliance across the state.

At the district level, committees led by District Collectors have been set up to conduct daily reviews, enforce booking rules, and address local grievances promptly.

These bodies include representatives from Civil Supplies, police, and oil marketing companies to ensure seamless collaboration.

The government has mandated zero shortages for essential services such as hospitals, schools, orphanages, old age homes, and other critical institutions, and minor adjustments may apply to commercial sectors only if needed to safeguard domestic priorities.

Addressing concerns about post-delivery transfers of cylinders, Uttam Kumar called for stricter field-level monitoring and awareness drives among distributors and to intensify enforcement against misuse.

He said authorities have registered numerous cases under the Essential Commodities Act for hoarding, diversion, and black marketing.

District Collectors and police have been directed to maintain vigilant patrolling, conduct surprise inspections at dealerships, and take swift legal action against violators, including potential license cancellations.

The minister appealed for public cooperation, and advised the public to rely on official channels for updates.

Representatives of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum, State Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.