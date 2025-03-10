Telangana DPH issues advisory amid rising temperatures

Hyderabad: As summer sets in across the state, Telangana director of public health (DPH) has advised people to avoid going outdoors between 12 pm and 3 pm.

The advisory follows the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad’s forecast of a gradual 2-3 degree Celsius temperature rise. The DPH has issued a list of do’s and don’ts, including:

Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, grapes, pineapples, cucumbers, lettuce, or other locally available options.

Drinking sufficient water regularly, even if not thirsty.

Using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and consuming homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, salt-sugar solution, and fruit juices.

Donning thin loose cotton garments, preferably the light colored ones; use an umbrella or any headgear to cover the head; wearing footwear while stepping out.

Also Read Telangana DPH seeks daily report on heat strokes during summer

Stay indoors as much as possible

The DPH has advised the public to stay indoors as much as possible in well-ventilated and cool places, keep windows and curtains closed during the day—especially on the sunny side—and open them at night to let in cool air.

The advisory also suggests limiting outdoor activities to cooler times of the day, i.e., morning and evening and keeping the kitchen ventilated.

People must avoid going out in the sun during the aforementioned timings, avoid strenuous activities during the day, avoid cooking during peak hours and avoid consuming hot beverages, including tea, coffee, alcohol and soft drinks with large amounts of sugar, which could cause loss of body fluid.

The DPH further urged the public not to consume high protein, salty and oily food.