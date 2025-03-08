Telangana DPH seeks daily report on heat strokes during summer

Hyderabad: Telangana Director of Public Health (DPH), B Ravindra Naik on Friday, March 7, called for daily reports on heat strokes during summer

Listing out a few precautionary steps, Naik called for rejuvenating rapid response teams across Telangana. Officials were asked to ensure that the field staff, including ASHA and ANM workers, are equipped with ORS sachets. The Public Health Centers were asked to stock essential medicines.

Officials were asked to hold periodic meetings on summer preparedness through coordination committees. “Though there are no power cuts in Telangana; ensure power backups in case of an emergency,” the DPH said in a review meeting held with district medical and health officers from across Telangana.

Stressing on fire safety, Naik asked officials to ensure medical facilities across the state are equipped with fire safety tools. He called for a quarterly audit of electrical equipment at health centers. Apart from these, officials were asked to conduct a mock fire drill.