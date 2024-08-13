Telangana: Driver attacked for objecting to public urination

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Kazipet on Tuesday, August 13, a cab driver was assaulted by seven people for objecting to public urination at a bus stop.

The incident occurred when the cab objected to a man urinating at the bus stand. The main accused, along with six others attacked him causing head injuries.

The accused broke his car’s windshield and glasses. The group also damaged another car parked at the bus stand. Following the altercation, the cab driver filed a complaint with the Kazipet police station.

When the accused were taken to the police station, there too they fought with the police personnel claiming that they had family and higher contacts in the force.

The son of a Sub Inspector (SI) working in Siddipet Commissionerate and a constable was present when the incident took place at the bus stand.

The cab driver was rushed to MGM Hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.