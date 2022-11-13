Telangana driving innovations through institutional set-up: KTR

Hyderabad: Addressing the CII Southern Region Council meeting held here, Industry & Commerce Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, said Telangana story has just begun. Not only ease of doing business but today industry need to focus on lowering the cost of doing business. The companies need to be competitive interns of Quality & Cost. Hyderabad is home to World’s largest pharma cluster established in 19,000 acres, world’s largest incubation centre-T Hub, world’s largest prototying centre- T-Works. The opportunity for India lies in China + 1 strategy.

He asked industry leaders to make bold moves as now there is no dearth of capital. “Hyderabad is the city where biology meets technology. Genome Valley is one of the pride destinations of Telangana and now we also have Medtech Park in Patancheru where Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility is being located. One third of world’s human vaccines are manufactured in Telangana and our State is most progressive and attractive destination for investments. Govt of Telangana is currently focusing on white revolution, fish/meat revolution, and yellow revolution (palm oil) in which growth can be witnessed in near future”, he added.

KTR said, “Digital revolution is taking up in a big way and the industry cannot miss this Industry 4.0 opportunity. Therefore, Telangana is driving innovations through institutional set-up as today’s start-up is tomorrow’s MNC. Telangana’s TS-iPass is one of the best industry policies in the country and we could issue all permissions to Amazon within 11 days and its largest campus in the world is not in State but in Hyderabad. All new age companies such as facebook, google, Micron have their big centres located in Hyderabad”. He urged the companies to set up their units in Telangana where they will receive excellent administrative support.

“Both the Government and Industry need to work together in bridging the divide to achieve inclusive growth. Hyderabad has emerged as investment magnet, but State Government is keen to promote tier-II cities as investment destinations so that local livelihoods could be strengthened”, he added.

Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region & Kamal Bali, Deputy Chairman, appreciated the efforts of Government of Telangana in making the State as one of the best States in the country in terms of infrastructure development and attracting investments.