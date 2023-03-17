Telangana: Driving test for police recruitment rescheduled for March 23, 24

Hyderabad: After heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday, the ‘Driving test’ for the ongoing police recruitment process that was scheduled on March 17 and 18 has been postponed to March 23 and 24 respectively.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday directed that candidates who have been issued admit cards already can use the same on the rescheduled test dates.

The Driving test of SCT police constable (drivers) (Men) in PTO and the Driving test of driver operator in Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department have been rescheduled owing to heavy rainfall on March 16 and the continuing forecast of heavy rain for the next two days.

Chairman of TSLPRB, VV Srinivasa Rao announced that the test that was scheduled on March 17 will be conducted on March 23 and that which was scheduled on March 18 will now be held on March 24 subsequently.